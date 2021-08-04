Scherzer expected to start as Dodgers host the Astros

Houston Astros (65-42, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-44, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Dodgers: Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76 ERA, .89 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -216, Astros +181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Dodgers Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 33-19 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .550 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Astros have gone 31-22 away from home. Houston has hit 141 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads them with 25, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-0. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his ninth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Walker Buehler took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 46 extra base hits and 64 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).