Happ scheduled to start for St. Louis against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (53-54, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-53, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.77 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +102, Braves -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 30-22 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .336.

The Braves have gone 26-27 away from home. Atlanta has hit 150 home runs as a team this season. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Max Fried earned his eighth victory and Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs and is slugging .492.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 53 extra base hits and 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Braves: 5-5, .254 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).