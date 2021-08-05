Keuchel expected to start as Chicago hosts Kansas City

Kansas City Royals (46-60, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-45, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (1-3, 7.27 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -206, Royals +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Salvador Perez and the Royals will take on the White Sox Thursday.

The White Sox are 38-19 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .332, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .372.

The Royals are 18-35 on the road. Kansas City's lineup has 112 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 27 homers.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-1. Carlos Hernandez earned his third victory and Ryan O'Hearn went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Kansas City. Lucas Giolito took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Brad Keller: (back), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).