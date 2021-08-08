Sports
Frankfurt knocked out of German Cup in coach’s debut
Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner’s debut ended with his team knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-tier Waldhof Mannheim on Sunday.
Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.
Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former side, needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1.
Both Cologne and Mainz required penalty shootouts to get past fourth-tier opposition. Cologne won 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena, and Mainz prevailed 8-7 over Elversberg.
Davie Selke’s injury-time goal gave Hertha Berlin a 1-0 win at third-division Meppen, while city rival Union Berlin also progressed thanks to Max Kruse’s first-half strike in a 1-0 victory over third-division Türkgücü Munich.
Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, survived a scare before beating fifth-tier Villingen 4-1.
Also, Fortuna Düsseldorf beat Oldenburg 5-0, and Jahn Regensburg won 3-0 against Rot-Weiß Koblenz.
