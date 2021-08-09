Jiménez, Anderson power White Sox past Twins 11-1

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino dives but cannot catch a double hit by Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

Eloy Jiménez hit two homers with five RBIs for the second straight game, Tim Anderson led off with a home run for the second day in a row, and the Chicago White Sox cruised past the Minnesota Twins 11-1 Monday night.

Lucas Giolito pitched two-hit ball for eight innings as the White Sox won their fourth in a row. Center fielder Luis Robert came off the 60-day injured list and delivered an RBI double and single for the AL Central leaders.

Jiménez became the first White Sox player with consecutive games of at least two homers and five RBIs, and the first in the majors since Bryce Harper for Washington in 2015.

Giolito (9-8) faced the minimum over the first seven innings. The first hit he allowed came on a hard grounder from Luis Arraez to start the fifth inning that glanced off Giolito’s leg.

Miguel Sanó homered off Giolito.

Beau Burrows (0-1) allowed seven runs, six earned, over two innings in his first career start.

Yoán Moncada homered in the ninth for Chicago.

INDIANS 9, REDS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a two-run homer and an RBI triple, leading Cleveland to a victory over Cincinnati.

Wilson Ramos also hit a two-run homer, Amed Rosario was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Cleveland used five pitchers in a planned bullpen game to end Cincinnati’s five-game winning streak.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Justin Garza (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three.

Luis Castillo (6-11) allowed eight runs — including two homers — in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander lost for the first time since June 20, a span of nine starts.

Bradley Zimmer hit a 471-foot homer to center field leading off the seventh and drove in two runs.