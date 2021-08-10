Cortes Jr., Yankees to take on Lynch, Royals

New York Yankees (62-50, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-63, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 2.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-3, 6.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +136, Yankees -158; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and New York will face off on Tuesday.

The Royals are 28-26 on their home turf. Kansas City is slugging .387 as a unit. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 30-25 away from home. New York has slugged .392 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .504.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-6. Clay Holmes notched his fourth victory and Luke Voit went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Greg Holland took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 27 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 114 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .252 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer: (neck/trap), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).