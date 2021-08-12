Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas hit the pitch

Sporting Kansas City (10-4-4) vs. FC Dallas (5-7-6)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +169, Sporting Kansas City +155, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City take the pitch.

FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

Sporting Kansas City put together a 12-6-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-2-2 in road matches. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Ilie Sanchez, Khiry Shelton (injured), Felipe Hernandez.