Rangers sign first-round draft pick F Brennan Othmann

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann on an entry-level contract.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced the agreement with the Canadian forward Thursday without releasing details.

Othmann skated in 34 games in the Swiss League this past season, collecting seven goals and nine assists along with 64 penalty minutes. The 18-year-old also had a goal and an assist in four playoff games.

The No. 16 pick overall in the recent NHL draft, Othmann played with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL during the 2019-20 season and had 17 goals and 16 assists.

Internationally, the Scarborough, Ontario native has represented Canada in several tournaments. Most recently, he helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.