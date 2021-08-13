No. 1 pick Cunningham hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Knicks

Miami Heat guard D.J. Stewart Jr. (60) shoots against Utah Jazz forwards Jarrell Brantley (5) and Nate Sestina (42) during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP

Cade Cunningham is making a strong first impression on the NBA.

The No. 1 overall pick made 7 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists to help the Detroit Pistons beat the New York Knicks 93-87 on Friday night in the Summer League.

Cunningham was 8 of 14 overall from the field as the Pistons got their first win in Las Vegas.

Led by Cunningham, the Pistons made 18 of 36 shots from 3-point range.

Jamorko Pickett added 18 points and Saddiq Bey had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit. Saben Lee scored 15 points and Luka Garza had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pistons overcame 31 points from Obi Toppin. Toppin finished 13 of 20 from the field and contributed nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks for New York. Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 15 points and nine assists, while Quentin Grimes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks.

LAKERS 86, CLIPPERS 84

Vic Law scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46 seconds left, as the Lakers beat their cross-town rivals.

The Lakers led for much of the game until Kerwin Roach sank a corner 3-pointer with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter to give the Clippers their first lead, 66-64, since 13-12. The Clippers made three of their first four 3-pointers of the fourth.

Justin Robinson, who added 13 points for the Lakers, made 1 of 2 free throws with 5.9 seconds left for a two-point lead. After a timeout, Brandon Boston Jr. took an inbounds pass at the top of the key but was forced into a long 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Boston led the Clippers with 17 points. The Clippers made just two of their first 11 free-throw attempts, and finished 5 for 14. Amir Coffey completed a three-point play to tie it at 82 and Jason Preston added two free throws after a steal to pull within 85-84.

PELICANS 87, CAVALIERS 74

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 22 points, Naji Marshall had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and New Orleans beat Cleveland.

Marshall, a second-year forward, had no turnovers and also blocked a shot to help the Pelicans improve to 3-0.

Broderic Thomas led the Cavaliers with 15 points. No. 3 overall draft pick Evan Mobley was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting. He did have 11 rebounds.

WARRIORS 94, THUNDER 84

First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga carried Golden State past Oklahoma City.

Moody scored 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting, and Kuminga had 18 points and seven rebounds. Kuminga was the seventh player selected in the NBA draft and Moody was the 14th.

JaQuori McLaughlin added 14 points and four assists.

Rob Edwards had 23 points on four 3-pointers for the Thunder. Theo Maledon had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

JAZZ 84, HEAT 65

Trent Forrest continued his hot play with 19 points 10 rebounds and six assists and former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and added nine rebounds in Utah's victory over Miami.

Elijah Hughes added 17 points to help the Jazz improve to 3-0 in Las Vegas.

Omer Yurtseven led Miami with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. The Heat shot just 31.9% from the field and made only 5 of 17 3-pointers.

TIMBERWOLVES 91, BUCKS 64

Jaylen Nowell had 26 points on 11-of-22 shooting and six rebounds and Minnesota routed poor-shooting Milwaukee.

Jaden McDaniels added 17 points and Jared Brownridge had 12 points for Minnesota, which won its third Summer League game.

Brandon Randolph had 17 points for the Bucks, They shot 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.

KINGS 90, GRIZZLIES 75

Davion Mitchell, the ninth pick in the NBA draft, and Jahmi’us Ramsey each scored 19 points in Sacramento’s victory over Memphis.

Sean McDermott had 13 points and Santi Aldama added 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Memphis’ top draft pick Ziaire Williams was limited to 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting.