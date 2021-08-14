Indians beat Tigers 7-4; Cabrera stuck at 499 career HRs

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera walks to the dugout after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Friday night.

Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107.

Yu Chang homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season.

Zach Plesac (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight without a walk.

Tyler Alexander (2-2) gave up four runs in five innings and took the loss.

Eric Haase hit his 19th homer and Renato Nunez hit a two-run shot for the Tigers in the ninth.

MARLINS 14, CUBS 10

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a grand slam and Alex Jackson added a three-run homer as Miami tied a team record by scoring 11 times in the second inning in dealing Chicago its ninth straight loss.

The 11 runs tied a Marlins mark set in the fifth inning at Milwaukee on June 4, 2019.

The Marlins’ second-inning outburst erased a three-run deficit. De La Cruz’s drive against Adbert Alzolay (4-13) put Miami ahead 5-4.

Jesús Aguilar also homered for Miami. Starter Jesús Luzardo (4-5) benefited from the offensive support and allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked four and hit a batter.

Chicago got two-run homers from Frank Schwindel and Ian Happ. Robinson Chirinos homered, doubled twice and singled.

DODGERS 6, METS 5, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and Los Angeles bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat New York.

Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia (6-3) into the left field seats.

Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.

Kenley Jansen (2-5) pitched a perfect ninth and allowed an RBI groundout to Jonathan Villar and intentionally walked James McCann before ending the four-hour, 18-minute marathon by retiring pinch-hitter Tomas Nido in the 10th.

REDS 6, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead Cincinnati over Philadelphia.

Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds.

Mahle (10-3) allowed three hits and walked none in his second straight win. Michael Lorenzen worked the eighth and Heath Hembree gave up a run in the ninth.

Zack Wheeler (10-7) struggled on a steamy night. The ace right-hander struck out six and gave up four hits in six innings.

The Phillies (60-56) started the night in first place in the NL East.

RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber scored twice in his debut for Boston and his new teammates delivered three home runs to lift the Red Sox over slumping Baltimore.

Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Red Sox, who are trying to snap out of a funk that knocked them back in the AL East.

Nick Pivetta (9-5) struck out eight in six innings. Garrett Richards pitched the final three innings and was credited with his first save since 2013.

Richie Martin homered for Baltimore, which lost its ninth straight. Spenser Watkins (2-4) pitched four innings, allowing six runs — all earned — on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yohel Pozo hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning of his major league debut, fellow rookie DJ Peters had a two-run shot and Texas beat Oakland.

Dennis Santana (2-2) won despite giving up two runs in the sixth inning to let Oakland go up 4-3. Rookie Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first major league save.

Cole Irvin (8-11) allowed five runs, three earned, pitching five-plus innings.

Matt Olson hit his 29th homer and Seth Brown had two RBI doubles for the A’s, who ended a seven-game winning streak.

RAYS 10, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered in his return to Minnesota and Tampa Bay moved a season-high 26 games over .500 with a win over the Twins.

Cruz made his first appearance in Minnesota since being traded by the Twins to Tampa Bay on July 22. He struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat before sending a line drive into the left-field seats for his 24th home run of the season and fifth for the Rays. Cruz finished 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Yandy Díaz, Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier also homered for the Rays, maintained their five-game lead in the AL East.

Shane McClanahan (7-4) allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings for his fourth win in his last five starts. Evan Phillips picked up his first save of the season.

Michael Pineda (4-8) took the loss, allowing four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Brent Rooker went 4 for 5 with a home run for the Twins.

CARDINALS 6, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and St. Louis blanked Kansas City.

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected.

Flaherty (9-1) struck out five and walked none in his first big league start since May 31. T.J. McFarland then got six outs, Giovanny Gallegos worked the eighth and Ryan Helsley finished the five-hitter.

Kansas City left-hander Mike Minor (8-11) permitted three runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and Houston beat Los Angeles.

Tucker accounted for all of Houston’s runs in the fourth inning when he drove the first pitch of the at-bat from Patrick Sandoval (3-6) into the stands in right-center field for his 22nd home run of the season.

Greinke (11-3) struck out seven and finished his outing by retiring his last 14 hitters.

Los Angeles scratched a run across in the eighth when Shohei Ohtani beat the shift for an RBI single.

Houston’s Ryan Pressley worked the ninth for his 19th save.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending Arizona past San Diego.

Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen (5-3). Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run with a single against Blake Snell in the second.

Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win.

Ketel Marte also went deep for the last-place Diamondbacks, connecting against Snell in the fifth. It was Marte’s fifth homer of the season.

Snell allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a three-run homer in the first, Thairo Estrada added an RBI single, and San Francisco extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Colorado.

Giants right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (11-5) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings to snap a four-start winless stretch.

Jake McGee surrendered a two-run homer to Connor Joe in the ninth and missed his second straight save opportunity. Zack Littell struck out C.J. Cron swinging to end it with runners on first and second.

Austin Gomber (9-7) was done after four innings.

MARINERS 3, BLUE JAYS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and Seattle stretched its winning streak to three games with a win over Toronto.

Kyle Seager and Abraham Toro sparked the winning rally with two-out walks against Adam Cimber (2-4). Luis Torrens reached when his comebacker glanced off the top of Cimber’s glove, loading the bases.

Brad Hand then came in and walked Kelenic on four straight pitches, sending the Mariners to their fourth win in five games overall.

Tom Murphy homered, and Drew Steckenrider (5-2) pitched the ninth for the win.