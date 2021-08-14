Castillo scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Philadelphia

Cincinnati Reds (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-56, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-11, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +123, Reds -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 35-24 in home games in 2020. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 11.

The Reds are 32-27 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .433 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Tyler Mahle earned his 10th victory and Votto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Zack Wheeler took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper is second on the Phillies with 47 extra base hits and is batting .294.

Votto leads the Reds with 26 home runs and is batting .285.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .219 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (tricep), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee).