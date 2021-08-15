Sports

Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Colorado Rapids (9-4-4) vs. LA Galaxy (11-6-2)

Carson, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Los Angeles -115, Colorado -105BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy take the field.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-5-1 on the road. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez, Chicharito.

Colorado: Younes Namli.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Barnes expected to start as Twins host the Rays

August 15, 2021 8:34 AM

Sports

Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Mariners

August 15, 2021 8:34 AM

Sports

McCullers Jr. expected to start for the Astros against Angels

August 15, 2021 8:34 AM

Sports

Cortes Jr. scheduled to start for New York against Chicago

August 15, 2021 8:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service