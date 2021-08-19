McNamara, Buchanan score 4 minutes apart in Revs’ win

D.C. United forward Paul Arriola (7) and teammates celebrate after Arriola scored the only goal of the first half as New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30), left, looks at the replay during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via AP) AP

Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart in the second half and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (14-3-4) has won seven of its last eight games — with a draw — to stay atop the Supporters' Shield race. D.C. United (8-9-3) lost to New England for the fifth straight time.

McNamara tied it at 1 in the 49th with a curling shot from distance. Buchanan scored the go-ahead goal in the 53rd, one-touching Emmanuel Boateng cross at the back post.

DeJuan Jones made it 3-1 in the 85th by calmly sending home a loose ball from the penalty spot.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for United in the 10th by forcing a turnover near midfield and running past the defense to Edison Flores’ through ball for a calm finish.

Ramón Ábila capped the scoring for United in the 96th.