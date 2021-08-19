Julio breaks tie in 88th, Real Salt Lake beats Dynamo 2-1

Real Salt Lake midfielder Everton Luiz (25) and Houson Dynamo's Adalberto Carrasquilla compete for the ball during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP) AP

Anderson Julio rolled a shot inside the post in the 88th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dymano on Wednesday night.

Justin Meram also scored for Real Salt Lake (7-6-6). It has won back-to-back games and has just one loss in its last eight.

Fafà Picault scored for Houston (3-8-9). The Dynamo have lost four games in a row and are winless in 13.

Bobby Wood ran onto a loose ball near midfield and sprinted to the top of the area where he tapped it to Meram for a one-touch finish in the sixth minute.

Picault tied it in the 51st on a header.