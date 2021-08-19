New York Red Bulls face New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

New York City FC (9-6-4) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-9-4)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

New York -120, New York City FC +100BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches. New York scored 31 goals a season ago and registered 23 assists.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall and 5-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 6.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Cameron Harper (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured).