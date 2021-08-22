Sports

Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (12-3-6) has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus (6-9-6) has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

