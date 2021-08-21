Sports

Rubio, Mayaka score, Rapids rally to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1

The Associated Press

Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (11) takes a shot on goal against Real Salt Lake during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey)
COMMERCE CITY, Colo.

Diego Rubio and Philip Mayaka converted headers five minutes apart in the second half in the Colorado Rapids' 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Mayaka scored the winner in the 71st minute, getting his head on a perfect cross from Braian Galvan.

Five minutes earlier, Rubio stayed on the ground and then put Jack Price's corner kick off the turf, slipping it inside the near post.

Colorado (11-4-4) moved into third place in the Western Conference and averaged a 3-0 loss in Utah on July 24 in the first leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Salt Lake (7-7-6), which had won six of the last seven meetings, including three in Colorado, opened the scoring in the 51st on Albert Rusnak's shot after a run and drop-back centering ball from Aaron Herrera.

