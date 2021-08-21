Whitecaps return to BC Place to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White (24) and Ryan Gauld (25) celebrate White's goal against Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero (30) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Ryan Gauld scored in the 89th minute and Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday night in their first game at B.C. Place in 539 days.

Brian White tied it in the 60th to help the Whitecaps (5-7-8) tie the franchise record with an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Diego Rossi scored on a penalty for LAFC (6-9-5) in first-half stoppage time.

The Whitecaps played their last home game in front of fans on Feb. 29, 2020 — a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. They played the rest of their home games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, until Saturday.