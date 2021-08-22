Means expected to start as Baltimore hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (67-56, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-84, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +140, Braves -161; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Orioles are 17-39 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

The Braves are 36-27 in road games. Atlanta is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Austin Riley with an average of .299.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-4. Drew Smyly notched his ninth victory and Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Matt Harvey took his 13th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 65 RBIs and is batting .262.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 136 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .218 batting average, 7.81 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Braves: 9-1, .254 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).