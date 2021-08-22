Sports

Red Sox, Rangers postponed until Monday because of Henri

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri.

The series finale will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

Boston's Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) had been set to face Texas' Kolby Allard (3-10) in the originally scheduled game.

The Boston area was hit by heavy rains on Sunday morning as Henri approached the northeastern U.S. coastline. Hurricane warnings extended from Connecticut and Rhode Island to New York’s Long Island. Henri had been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brought wind gusts of up to 75 mph (121 kph).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Monday’s Time Schedule

August 22, 2021 9:34 PM

Football

Browns quick hits: KhaDarel Hodge refuses to be forgotten man in wide receiver competition

August 22, 2021 9:31 PM

Sports

Philadelphia to visit San Diego Sunday

August 22, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service