Yankees win 10th straight, snap Braves’ 9-game run 5-1

Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Monday night.

The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta’s nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa (4-3) and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double.

Gary Sánchez gave New York some insurance with another two-out hit in the eighth, singling through the shift to bring home two more runs.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) worked around four walks in his five-inning stint, limiting the Braves to two hits — including a homer by Dansby Swanson.

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Rafael Ortega hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Chicago ended its longest home losing streak with a win over Colorado.

Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward started the ninth with a single, and Ortega came up an out later and hit the game’s only homer to right as the Cubs scored five runs in the final two innings to snap a 13-game losing streak at Wrigley Field, the longest in franchise history.

Reliever David Bard (7-9) allowed the game-winner after a walk-filled eighth inning helped the Cubs to get closer.

Sam Hilliard singled home a pair to cap a three-run first for the Rockies, who later got a sacrifice fly from Connor Joe. C.J. Cron had three hits for Colorado, which dropped its second straight after a five-game winning streak.

Manuel Rodriguez (2-2) earned the victory after pitching the ninth for Chicago.

ROYALS 7, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and Kansas City beat Houston for its seventh win in eight games.

Merrifield had an RBI double in the seventh inning and drove in two more with a triple in Kansas City’s three-run eighth.

Royals rookie starter Daniel Lynch (4-3) yielded six hits and one run with three walks in five innings for his third straight win.

Zack Greinke (11-4) took the loss. He permitted six hits and two runs in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 2, WHITE SOX 1

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and Toronto beat Chicago.

Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and Seattle rallied past the Athletics.

Ty France hit a tying homer off Trivino (5-6) to start the ninth, handing Trivino his second straight blown save after converting 14 in a row. The A’s lost a third straight game by giving away a late lead.

Matt Olson’s 32nd home run in the sixth put Oakland on top after Mitch Haniger’s tying, two-run shot in the top of the inning.

Anthony Misiewicz (4-4) induced an inning-ending double play in the eighth and Paul Sewald finished for his seventh save.

Yan Gomes had a homer and two RBIs for the Athletics.

RED SOX 8, RANGERS 4, 11 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and Boston beat Texas.

Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston’s bullpen. It was Shaw’s first hit since he was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. He also began his big league career with the Red Sox in 2015.

Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe also homered for Boston in the makeup of Sunday’s scheduled game, which was postponed due to the approach of Hurricane Henri. Garrett Whitlock (5-2) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

The Rangers have the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 8-26. Andy Ibáñez hit a tying two-run double in the ninth against Matt Barnes.

PIRATES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona for its third win in four games.

With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Ke’Bryan Hayes sent a dribbler to short, scoring Kevin Newman.

Tsutsugo started Pittsburgh’s seventh-inning rally with his second pinch-hit home run of the season, sending a solo shot into the front row above the right-field wall. Reynolds drove in Hayes with a triple, pulling Pittsburgh within one. Reynolds scored on an error from third baseman Asdrúbal Cabrera to tie it.

Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.

Daulton Varsho homered in a third straight game, and Christian Walker had a three-run double for Arizona.