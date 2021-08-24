Berrios expected to start for the Blue Jays against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (72-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-58, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 33-27 on their home turf. Toronto's lineup has 186 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 36 homers.

The White Sox have gone 30-31 away from home. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 2-1. Tim Mayza earned his third victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Toronto. Craig Kimbrel registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .309.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 extra base hits and 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).