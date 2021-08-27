Sports

Cubs scratch INF David Bote after he gets hurt during BP

The Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' David Bote, left, celebrates with Austin Romine after hitting a solo home run in the second inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO

Cubs infielder David Bote was scratched Friday night after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice before their game against the crosstown White Sox.

The 28-year-old Bote got hurt when he stepped on a ball near some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Ian Happ replaced Bote in the fifth spot in the lineup, playing left field. Matt Duffy moved from third to second, and Patrick Wisdom moved from left to third.

Bote is batting .202 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 78 games for the fourth-place Cubs. He missed time earlier in the season with a dislocated left shoulder.

