Sports

Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

The Associated Press

Minnesota United midfielder Adrien Hunou, center, gets his head patted by team mates after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Minnesota United midfielder Adrien Hunou, center, gets his head patted by team mates after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) Michael Wyke AP
HOUSTON

Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo's club-record winless streak to 15 games.

A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila's heel pass to Ethan Finlay in the box and he slid it across to Humou for the easy goal. Humou had capitalized on a poorly defended set up in the 16th minute for the first goal for Minnesota (8-6-7).

Houston (3-9-10) played without head coach Tad Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi led the team.

The Dynamo scored in the first minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla split the defense to redirect a cross from Fafa Picault.

It was the first time the home team lost in the series and was just Minnesota’s second road win of the season. After three draws, it also marked the first time the Loons had gone four matches with a loss on the road.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Bill Plaschke: Dominating start for Chip Kelly and UCLA breeds hope this season will be different

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service