Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

Minnesota United midfielder Adrien Hunou, center, gets his head patted by team mates after scoring a goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) AP

Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo's club-record winless streak to 15 games.

A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila's heel pass to Ethan Finlay in the box and he slid it across to Humou for the easy goal. Humou had capitalized on a poorly defended set up in the 16th minute for the first goal for Minnesota (8-6-7).

Houston (3-9-10) played without head coach Tad Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi led the team.

The Dynamo scored in the first minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla split the defense to redirect a cross from Fafa Picault.

It was the first time the home team lost in the series and was just Minnesota’s second road win of the season. After three draws, it also marked the first time the Loons had gone four matches with a loss on the road.