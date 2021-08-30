Greenwood scores for 3rd straight game, United beats Wolves

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) AP

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood scored for a third successive game to clinch a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton on Sunday.

The 19-year-old striker's scoring run has come just as United prepares for the second debut of Cristiano Ronaldo after the international break, 12 years after the Portugal star left Old Trafford.

There was an assist from France World Cup winner Raphael Varane, who marked his debut by providing the pass for Greenwood to score in the 80th minute.

Wolves were fuming and claimed Ruben Neves was fouled by United midfielder Paul Pogba in the buildup, with their protests rejected by referee Mike Dean.

United goalkeeper David De Gea had kept the score level before Greenwood's winner after pulling off a sensational double save from Romain Saiss with about 20 minutes to go. He parried the defender’s header and then spread himself to thwart a follow-up from point blank range.

United has seven points from three games, while Wolves has lost every match 1-0 so far.