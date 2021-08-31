Davies scheduled to start for Cubs at Twins

Chicago Cubs (57-75, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (58-73, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Twins: John Gant (4-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -164, Cubs +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off on Tuesday.

The Twins are 32-34 on their home turf. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .361.

The Cubs are 24-43 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Ian Happ with an average of .199.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 24 home runs and has 77 RBIs.

Happ leads the Cubs with 41 RBIs and is batting .199.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), David Bote: (ankle), Sergio Alcantara: (ankle), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).