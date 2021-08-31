Wilson scheduled to start for Pirates at White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates (48-83, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-56, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -327, Pirates +261; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Pittsburgh will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 44-24 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 159 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 27, averaging one every 17.3 at-bats.

The Pirates are 20-45 on the road. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .297.

The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Dylan Cease earned his sixth victory and Leury Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Chase De Jong registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 27 home runs and has 101 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 54 extra base hits and is batting .297.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Pirates: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb), Ke'Bryan Hayes: (hand), Michael Chavis: (elbow).