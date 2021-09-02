Gonzalez expected to start for Colorado against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (70-62, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-72, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-6, 6.09 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Rockies Thursday.

The Rockies are 43-22 on their home turf. Colorado is slugging .413 as a unit. C.J. Cron leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Braves have gone 37-30 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .428 this season. Austin Riley leads the team with a .532 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 25 home runs and is batting .274.

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 29 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.02 ERA

Braves: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Ozzie Albies: (knee).