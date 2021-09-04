Hardison’s 3 TD passes help UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28

Gavin Hardison threw a career-high three touchdown passes, Willie Eldridge and Ronald Awatt each had over 100 yards rushing, and UTEP beat Bethune-Cookman 38-28 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Hardison lofted passes into the end zone from inside the 10 that set up fantastic catches each from Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett in the fourth quarter, giving the Miners a 31-14 lead with 10:44 remaining. Hardison also tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Trent Thompson in the first quarter and finished the game 14-of-22 passing for 183 yards.

Awatt ran 18 times for 126 yards, and his 19-yard touchdown run stretched the Miners' lead to 37-21. Eldridge had 118 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Shannon Patrick completed 15 of 22 passes for 215 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for Bethune-Cookman. Que’shaun Byrd added 98 yards rushing that included a 2-yard TD run.