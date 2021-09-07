Matz expected to start for the Blue Jays against Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (74-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-59, second in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (10-7, 3.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-6, 2.73 ERA, .97 WHIP, 215 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -202, Blue Jays +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 40-28 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .398 this season. Estevan Florial leads the team with a mark of .550.

The Blue Jays have gone 35-32 away from home. Toronto has slugged .457 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .604.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-0. Hyun Jin Ryu recorded his 13th victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Toronto. Jameson Taillon registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 75 RBIs and is batting .287.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 162 hits and is batting .321.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).