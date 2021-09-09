O’Neill homers as Cardinals top Dodgers 2-1 for series split

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals salvaged a split of their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 win on Thursday.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the wall in left, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

The homer made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role. Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.

The Dodgers mustered just four hits against five Cardinals pitchers.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, leading Oakland to the victory.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the AL Central-leading White Sox. Reynaldo López (3-2) was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Rockies to the victory.

Bryce Harper hit his 30th homer to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before their bullpen faltered.

Philadelphia began the day 2½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East.

With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy (1-1) retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth. After Colton Welker singled, McMahon drove an 0-2, 80-mph curveball over the wall in right. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.

Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Carlos Estévez got out of a jam in the ninth to earn his sixth save. Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak.

MARLINS 3, METS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, sending Miami to the win.

Javier Báez homered and doubled for the Mets, who began the day four games behind NL East leader Atlanta.

Chisholm drove a 97 mph fastball from Jeurys Familia (9-4) into the upper-deck seats for his 15th homer. Chisholm also had an RBI grounder in the sixth.

Richard Bleier (3-2) got the win, and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and José Ramirez homered, and Cleveland scored for the first time in three games.

Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers (1-2) snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on Miguel Sanó’s homer in the second. Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Hernández pitched six impressive innings for Kansas City, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered.

Hernández (6-1) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one. Then Kansas City’s bullpen threw three scoreless frames — a night after the Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning and lost 9-8.

Baltimore’s John Means (5-7) allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.

Kansas City won for only the fifth time in its last 19 games in Baltimore.