Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Amherst def. Ravenna, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Bellevue East def. Omaha Benson, 25-12, 25-17, 25-6
Boyd County def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-22, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-17, 11-25, 11-19
Cambridge def. Overton, 25-16, 25-14, 25-23
Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Chadron def. Gering, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Sidney, Iowa, 25-15, 25-19, 28-26
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-9, 25-15, 25-12
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 23-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20, 16-14
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Mead def. Osceola, 25-6, 25-13, 25-7
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. High Plains Community, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Freeman, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Omaha Concordia def. Douglas County West, 12-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
Palmer def. Harvard, 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 26-24
Palmyra def. Johnson County Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Stuart def. Anselmo-Merna, 12-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 16-14
Syracuse def. Lincoln Christian, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19
Thayer Central def. Heartland
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20
Banner County Triangular=
Hemingford def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-2
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-10
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19
Blue Hill Triangular=
Adams Central def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13
CWC Triangular=
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
North Central def. CWC, 25-14, 27-25
Exeter-Milligan Triangular=
Meridian def. Exeter/Milligan, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Meridian def. McCool Junction, 25-11, 25-20
Giltner Triangular=
Hampton def. Dorchester, 28-26, 25-20
Hampton def. Giltner, 25-14, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17
Hi-Line Triangular=
Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-15
Malcolm Tournament=
Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury
Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4
Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21
Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17
Mitchell Triangular=
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Kimball, 17-25, 25-21, 25-21
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-12
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22
Omaha Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16
Sterling Triangular=
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21
Wakefield Invitational=
Pool A=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10
Wauneta-Palisade Triangular=
St. Francis, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23
West Point-Beemer Triangular=
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-17, 25-11
Yutan Triangular=
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4
