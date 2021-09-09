Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic Community 33, Glades Central 14
Clearwater 61, Countryside 0
Coconut Creek 41, Coral Springs 0
Coral Reef Senior 14, Reagan/Doral 0
Florida 53, Leon 3
Florida Christian 52, Marathon 3
Fort Myers Canterbury 34, Oasis 0
Gateway Charter 14, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 13, OT
IMG Academy Blue 23, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 20
John Carroll Catholic 27, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 9
Merritt Island Christian 60, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 24
Miami Edison 55, Mourning 0
Palm Beach Central 48, Boca Raton Community 21
Pine Crest 42, Somerset-Canyons 13
Shorecrest Prep 28, Riverside Christian 14
South Fort Myers 35, Ida S. Baker 22
South Miami 37, Coral Gables 0
St. Edward's 49, Berean Christian 0
University (Orange City) 27, Seabreeze 23
Westland Hialeah 42, Miami Springs 0
Windermere Prep 41, Taylor 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
