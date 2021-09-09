Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Cypress Park 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20
¶ Del Rio 58, Laredo Martin 6
¶ Houston Memorial 31, Klein 17
¶ Irving Nimitz 51, Carrollton Creekview 21
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 24, Alief Hastings 0
¶ McAllen Rowe 57, Brownsville Lopez 17
¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Cypress Lakes 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Fort Bend Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 21
¶ Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14
¶ SA Brackenridge 35, SA Jefferson 7
¶ SA Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3
CLASS 3A=
¶ Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0
CLASS 1A=
¶ Avalon 62, Penelope 12
¶ Follett 60, Claude 12
¶ Jayton 56, Wilson 0
¶ Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Austin William Travis vs. SA Highlands, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
