Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Cypress Park 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20

¶ Del Rio 58, Laredo Martin 6

¶ Houston Memorial 31, Klein 17

¶ Irving Nimitz 51, Carrollton Creekview 21

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 24, Alief Hastings 0

¶ McAllen Rowe 57, Brownsville Lopez 17

¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Cypress Lakes 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 21

¶ Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14

¶ SA Brackenridge 35, SA Jefferson 7

¶ SA Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3

CLASS 3A=

¶ Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Avalon 62, Penelope 12

¶ Follett 60, Claude 12

¶ Jayton 56, Wilson 0

¶ Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Austin William Travis vs. SA Highlands, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 09, 2021 9:30 PM
