Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25
Apple Valley def. Mahtomedi, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19
Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Big Lake def. Monticello, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12
Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19
Carlton def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7
Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10
Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14
Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10
Crookston def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22
DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12
Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19
Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12
Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11
Holy Angels def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9
Legacy Christian def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8
Maple Lake def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16
Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
Park Rapids def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-12
Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 25-27, 15-7
Randolph def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21
Rosemount def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Rush City def. East Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8
Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21
Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 25-8, 25-9, 24-26
St. Croix Lutheran def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-4, 25-9
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-9, 25-9
Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13
Worthington def. Windom, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments