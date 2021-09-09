Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Southwest Guilford 27, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 48, Greensboro Page 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Southwest Guilford 27, Winston-Salem Reynolds 6
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 48, Greensboro Page 27
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Will he or won’t he be available for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Browns? That’s the big question for Tyrann Mathieu.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments