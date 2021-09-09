Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Choctaw Central 27, Nanih Waiya 19
East Webster 33, Vardaman 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Choctaw Central 27, Nanih Waiya 19
East Webster 33, Vardaman 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Will he or won’t he be available for the Chiefs’ season opener against the Browns? That’s the big question for Tyrann Mathieu.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments