Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Gooding 48, Mountain Home 13
Highland 45, Century 6
Pocatello 46, Jackson Hole, Wyo. 20
Skyview 31, Boise 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
