Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Calvert 14, La Plata 8
Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0
Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8
Easton 52, Kent County 0
Fallston 33, North East 13
Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6
Largo 42, Crossland 0
Linganore 42, Westminster 7
Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0
Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14
Middletown 35, Frederick 33
Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6
Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0
Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14
Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7
Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13
Severna Park 41, Crofton 0
South Carroll 17, Northeast - AA 7
South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0
St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20
St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0
Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14
Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments