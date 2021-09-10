Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.
Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.
Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.
Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.
West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.
Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
