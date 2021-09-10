Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20
Andover 28, Elk River 13
Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14
BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38
Barnesville 58, Crookston 0
Becker 47, Delano 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19
Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8
Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20
Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7
Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2
Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7
Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0
Deer River 27, Braham 0
Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21
Esko 41, Mora 14
Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16
Faribault 32, Byron 14
Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9
Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21
G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6
Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14
Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 14, Proctor 8
Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14
Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16
Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14
Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6
Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8
Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20
Mankato West 41, New Prague 7
Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18
Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14
Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12
Mayer-Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12
Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0
Milaca 30, Albany 28
Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13
Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3
Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14
Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6
Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12
NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6
Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
North Branch 34, Duluth East 19
North Woods 60, Chisholm 23
Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0
Orono 30, Holy Angels 7
Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Osakis 22, Hawley 12
Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6
Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14
Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34
Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34
Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7
Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0
Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14
Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19
Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12
Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14
Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Rogers 35, Monticello 6
Rosemount 31, Edina 19
Royalton 22, Holdingford 0
Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14
Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15
SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20
Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21
Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27
Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 48, Nicollet 8
Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6
St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0
St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13
St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0
St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20
St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16
Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0
Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12
United South Central 35, Medford 7
Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12
Waseca 19, Marshall 7
Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21
Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0
West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12
Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14
Woodbury 41, Eastview 27
Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments