Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Timber 27, Shepherd 0

Bigfork 48, Conrad 6

Billings Central 30, Glendive 12

Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 0

Billings West 42, Gallatin 14

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 7, Libby 0

Bozeman 36, Great Falls 21

Broadview-Lavina 42, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Butte 34, Helena 20

Chinook 44, Harlem 6

Clark Fork 62, Troy 6

Columbia Falls 42, Ronan 6

Columbus 24, Red Lodge 0

Culbertson 54, Forsyth 16

Dillon 41, Corvallis 6

Fairfield 26, Eureka 19

Florence 43, Three Forks 0

Geraldine/Highwood 26, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14

Glasgow 24, Baker 14

Great Falls Russell 48, Belgrade 0

Hamilton 44, Frenchtown 20

Havre 25, Hardin 14

Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 0

Hot Springs 55, North Star 0

Huntley Project 27, Anaconda 6

Jefferson (Boulder) 26, Cut Bank 0

Joliet 36, Ennis 6

Kalispell Glacier 56, Missoula Big Sky 20

Laurel 25, Sidney 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Livingston 8

Malta 60, Roundup 0

Missoula Loyola 20, Manhattan/Manhattan Christian 14, OT

Mon-Dak 14, Broadus 6

Noxon 32, Sunburst 15

Polson 63, East Helena 0

Scobey 28, Plentywood 15

Shields Valley 43, Custer-Hysham 7

Stevensville 28, Browning 20

Thompson Falls 63, St. Ignatius 6

Townsend 44, Whitehall 0

Valier 31, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 18

Whitefish 30, Butte Central 0

Wolf Point 25, Colstrip 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hays-Lodgepole vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, ppd.

Missoula Hellgate vs. Missoula Sentinel, ppd.

Rocky Boy vs. Fort Benton, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

