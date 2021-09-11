Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 50, Mark Morris 16

Archbishop Murphy 27, Fife 17

Arlington 54, Oak Harbor 0

Bremerton 21, Columbia River 6

Burlington-Edison 35, Cedarcrest 7

Cashmere 28, Goldendale 25

Central Valley 21, Lewis and Clark 0

Clackamas, Ore. 38, Camas 30

Columbia (Burbank) 21, Kiona-Benton 14

Columbia (Hunters) 28, Northport 6

Dufur, Ore. def. Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, forfeit

Eastlake 17, Rainier Beach 16

Everett 34, Jackson 10

Evergreen (Vancouver) 27, Washougal 6

Ferndale 35, Lynden 25

Ferris 55, Ridgeline 0

Gig Harbor 39, Bonney Lake 19

Gonzaga Prep 44, Eastmont 6

Graham-Kapowsin 56, Olympia 0

Granite Falls 38, Friday Harbor 15

Issaquah 36, Newport-Bellevue 30

Kamiak 48, Shorewood 6

Kelso 46, North Thurston 0

Kennewick 17, Southridge 14

Klahowya 27, Kingston 26

La Center 39, Woodland 7

Lakeland, Idaho 42, West Valley (Spokane) 13

Lakewood 43, Lynden Christian 30

Lewiston, Idaho 54, Clarkston 13

Liberty 41, Kentlake 14

Liberty Christian 78, Tekoa/Rosalia 0

Lincoln 28, Stadium 6

Lincoln 54, Skyline 42

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 25, Davenport 24

Lummi 58, Naselle 20

Mariner 28, Cascade (Everett) 21

Marysville-Getchell 20, Mount Vernon 14

Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Stanwood 14

Meridian 55, Everett 6

Montesano 43, Cascade Christian 0

Napavine 34, Onalaska 20

Nathan Hale 35, Interlake 12

Nooksack Valley 49, Hoquiam 14

North Central 20, Grandview 17

North Creek 34, River Ridge 12

North Kitsap 62, Lakeside (Seattle) 0

O'Dea 49, Kennedy 0

Odessa 60, Wellpinit 32

Pasco 13, Walla Walla 6

Pomeroy 50, Deary, Idaho 0

Post Falls, Idaho 42, Moses Lake 26

Prairie 52, Centralia 14

Prosser 38, Zillah 7

Puyallup 30, Curtis 20

R.A. Long 21, Franklin Pierce 20

Richland 51, Hanford 0

Ridgefield 36, Castle Rock 12

Rochester 49, Seton Catholic 8

Royal 51, Othello 3

Seattle Prep 56, Blanchet 27

Sedro-Woolley 51, La Salle 0

Sehome 17, Anacortes 0

Shorecrest 41, Mountlake Terrace 0

Skyview 51, Battle Ground 6

Stevenson 6, Columbia (White Salmon) 0

Sultan 21, La Conner 0

Sunnyside 35, Hermiston, Ore. 14

Tenino 64, Rainier 0

Timberline 57, Kent Meridian 6

Toledo 39, Raymond 8

Toppenish 28, Pullman 7

Union 35, Mountain View 21

Valor Christian, Colo. 41, Eastside Catholic 0

Washington 42, Black Hills 24

White River 21, Shelton 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chief Leschi vs. Tacoma Baptist, ccd.

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho vs. West Valley (Yakima), ccd.

Colville vs. Sandpoint, Idaho, ccd.

Corbett, Ore. vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd.

DeSales vs. Wallowa, Ore., ccd.

East Valley (Spokane) vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.

Mead vs. Mt. Spokane, ccd.

Sammamish vs. Cleveland, ccd.

Selah vs. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls), ccd.

Sequim vs. Squalicum, ccd.

Snohomish vs. Squalicum, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

