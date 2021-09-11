Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Brethren 8
Bark River-Harris 40, Kalkaska 20
Blanchard Montabella 54, Flint International 0
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Waterford Our Lady 0
Britton-Deerfield 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 12
Detroit Community 28, Detroit Voyageur 24
East Jordan 14, Morenci 6
Eben Junction Superior Central 46, Bessemer 14
Iron Mountain 21, Houghton 14
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan def. South Shore, Wis., forfeit
Kinde-North Huron 36, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 14
Macomb Lutheran North 29, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 12
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8
Martin 60, Gobles 0
Mesick 48, Manistee Catholic Central 6
Norway 30, Lake Linden-Hubbell 8
St. Clair Shores South Lake 52, Center Line 14
Warren Michigan Collegiate 58, Pontiac A&T 0
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42, New Buffalo 30
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
