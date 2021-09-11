Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Benton 53, Pinckneyville 0
Biggsville West Central 38, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 0
Bismarck-Henning def. Watseka (coop), forfeit
Chicago ( SSICP) 20, Bowen 0
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 14, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 6
Chicago (Goode) 42, Maria 20
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 28, Foreman 6
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) def. Chicago Marshall, forfeit
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 30, Chicago Phoenix Academy 6
Chicago Academy 34, Chicago Roosevelt 8
Dyett 58, DuSable 0
Erie/Prophetstown 55, Sherrard 0
Hyde Park 42, Lindblom 0
Johnson Central, Ky. 42, Cahokia 36, OT
Julian 30, Chicago Vocational 0
Kennedy 42, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 6
Loyola 37, St. Rita 7
Martinsville 44, Milford 32
Mather 46, Schurz 12
North Lawndale 26, Steinmetz 0
North-Mac 34, Olney (Richland County) 6
Orangeville 56, Kirkland Hiawatha 8
Pawnee 2, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 0
Payton 34, Orr 8
Phillips 28, Westinghouse 0
Simeon 50, Curie 0
South Fork 38, Galva 6
Springfield 57, Eisenhower 13
Sterling Newman 27, Orion 13
Taft 34, Lincoln Park 0
West Frankfort 15, Sparta 0
West Prairie 35, Metro-East Lutheran 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
