João Paulo scores in Sounders’ 1-0 victory over Minnesota

João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

GALAXY 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and Los Angeles tied Colorado.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute for Colorado (12-4-6). Los Angeles (11-8-4) is winless in four games.