Humphrey’s career-high 5 TDs leads Montana over W. Illinois

Camron Humphrey threw a career-high five touchdown passes to lead Montana to a 42-7 rout of Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Humphrey was 20-of-26 passing for 252 yards. He threw a dart to Malik Flowers at the 2 for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Flowers got behind a defender in the end zone for a 28-yard catch that capped the scoring with 14:22 remaining.

Flowers finished with 100 yards receiving on three catches. Mitch Roberts and Samuel Akem also each had a touchdown reception for Montana (2-0).

It was also the 100th win for coach Bobby Hauck at Montana, which upset then-No. 20 Washington in Seattle last week.

Michael Lawson had two interceptions for Western Illinois (0-2), the first a 75-yard return for a touchdown late in the second quarter. The Leathernecks were held to just 133 yards of offense compared to 448 by Montana.

Attendance was 25,238 at sold-out Washington-Grizzly Stadium.