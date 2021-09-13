Gilbert expected to start for Seattle against Boston

Boston Red Sox (81-64, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-66, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +109, Red Sox -127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will face off on Monday.

The Mariners are 41-31 in home games in 2020. Seattle has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 34, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 37-35 in road games. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .366.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his fourth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Boston. Nick Margevicius took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits and is slugging .446.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 69 extra base hits and 104 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.21 ERA

Red Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).