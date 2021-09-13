No. 24 Miami loses RB Don Chaney for season with knee injury

Miami running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids a tackle by Appalachian State defensive back Madison Cone (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

No. 24 Miami has lost running back Don Chaney Jr. for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and starting linebacker Keontra Smith will miss several weeks with a leg injury.

Both were injured in the Hurricanes’ 25-23 win over Appalachian State this past Saturday. Chaney had a touchdown run in that game, then left shortly afterward with the injury to his right knee.

Chaney, who was listed as the backup to starter Cam’Ron Harris, finishes the season with 44 yards on 11 carries. Smith was part of nine tackles in Miami’s first two games.

Redshirt junior Waynmon Steed has been listed as Smith’s backup at the weakside linebacker position. Smith will likely remain out until mid-October, following Miami's bye week, coach Manny Diaz said.

Miami (1-1) plays host to Michigan State (2-0) on Saturday.