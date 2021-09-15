Sports
DC United’s Ola Kamara has hat trick to take MLS goals lead
Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.
D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.
Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.
Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.
Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.
MONTREAL 4, ORLANDO CITY 2
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City.
Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.
Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.
Sunusi Ibrahim and Mathieu Choinière also scored for Montreal. Orlando City’s Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored their first MLS goals.
Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Orlando City’s Andrés Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.
ATLANTA UNITED 4, CINCINNATI 0
ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United beat Cincinnati.
Luiz Araújo and Ezequiel Barco also scored for Atlanta (8-7-9). Cincinnati dropped to 4-11-8.
